Coast Guard Continues Response to Chinese Research Vessel Activity in U.S. Arctic

A C-130J Hercules airplane crew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak responds to a Chinese research vessel operating in the U.S. Arctic as part of Operation Frontier Sentinel. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
JUNEAU, Alaska — The Coast Guard is continuing its response to five Chinese research vessels operating in the U.S. Arctic.

The Coast Guard Arctic District has been monitoring activity and deployed a C-130J Hercules fixed wing aircraft from Air Station Kodiak Wednesday to query the vessels. The U.S. Coast Guard, in conjunction with U.S Northern Command and Alaskan Command, constantly monitor the activity of foreign vessels operating in and near U.S. waters in support of U.S. homeland defense and security efforts.

The Arctic is a growing zone of strategic global competition. The Coast Guard is the only U.S. surface presence in the Arctic and recently, in Alaska, commissioned U.S. Coast Guard Cutter  Storis (WAGB 21), the service’s newest polar icebreaker, and U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham (WPC 1159), the newest Sentinel-class fast response cutter.

“Commissioning the Storis and Earl Cunningham increases our ability to control, secure, and defend Alaska’s U.S. border and maritime approaches,” said Rear Adm. Bob Little, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District. “As we continue to grow our surface fleet, we utilize our aviation resources which play a vital role in countering foreign malign influence.”

The five Chinese Research Vessels are: Xue Long 2, China flagged; Shen Hai Yi Hao, China flagged; Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di, Liberia flagged; Ji Di, China flagged; and Tan Suo San Hao, China flagged.

