U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick crew medevacs fisherman in Canadian waters





KETCHIKAN, Alaska — The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John McCormick medevaced an injured fisherman Saturday in Canadian waters off Vancouver Island.

A small boat crew launched from the cutter and boarded the fishing vessel Miss Norma in the vicinity of Johnstone Strait, British Columbia, where they administered first aid to the 67-year-old man, who was suffering symptoms of a concussion and a broken arm. The crew placed him in a rescue litter, loaded him onto the small boat, and transferred him to the John McCormick.

The John McCormick crew proceeded toward Port McNeill on Vancouver Island and placed the patient in the care of the Canadian Coast Guard Patrol Vessel M. Charles M.B. crew, who brought him to EMS in Port McNeil.

The John McCormick received the initial request for assistance at 7:19 p.m. Saturday from Victoria Traffic over marine radio while transiting through Johnstone Strait in British Columbia.

“After a 34-day patrol where we sailed throughout the Pacific Northwest, we were headed home to Ketchikan when we received this urgent request for assistance,” said Lt. Josh Moan, Commanding Officer of John McCormick. “We were happy to be able to work with our partners in the Canadian Coast Guard to bring this man to a higher level of care. It was an all-hands evolution to help him and we wish him a swift recovery.”

John McCormick is a 154-foot Fast Response Cutter (FRC) homeported in Ketchikan, Alaska, with a crew of 24. They frequently conduct law enforcement and search and rescue operations throughout Southeast Alaska and the Gulf of Alaska. Commissioned in 2017, John McCormick is the first FRC to be stationed on the West Coast.



