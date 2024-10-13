UAF hosting 2024 Indigenous Peoples Day events





The University of Alaska Fairbanks will celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day with several events and activities on Oct. 14, 2024.

Indigenous Peoples Day honors Indigenous people, culture and knowledge nationwide. It affords time to reflect and recognize the Indigenous knowledge that enhances the education provided by the university.

UAF events will be held on Oct. 14 unless noted:

The UAF Kuskokwim Campus in Bethel will hold a community celebration from noon to 8 p.m. at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center. Festivities will include an Indigenous Peoples Day march, a Native foods potluck, a Native clothing fashion show, a KYUK archival showcase and more. For more information, visit the event Facebook page.

In Nome, the Northwest Campus is hosting movie showings from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Nagozruk Conference Room. A schedule is available on their Facebook page.

The UAF Festival of Native Arts will host its annual fry bread taco fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Brooks Building Gathering Room on the Troth Yeddha’ Campus in Fairbanks.

Multiple events will occur in the Wood Center on the Troth Yeddha’ Campus in Fairbanks from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – Ballroom

Welcome from UAF leadership (streaming available on Zoom)

10-11 a.m. – Ballroom

Lee Francis IV (aka Dr. IndigiNerd): Natives in Pop Culture (streaming available on Zoom)

11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Multilevel Lounge

Vendor sales

1-5 p.m. – Conference Room E/F

Wellness Lounge hosted by Denaakk’e, Inupiaq and Yup’ik Language Clubs: Wind down over tea and coffee with student language clubs.

1-2 p.m. – Conference Room C/D

Necklace workshop with Brianna Gray

2-3 p.m. – Ballroom

Dr. IndigiNerd: World Building Workshop (registration required; in-person only)

3-4 p.m. – Multilevel Lounge

Troth Yeddha’ and Iñu-Yupiaq dance groups

3:30-4:30 p.m. – Ballroom

Native Games Club demonstration

4-5 p.m. – Conference Room C/D

Beading Club workshop

Visit the UAF Indigenous Peoples Day website for more information about the schedule of events and past celebrations.

UAF



