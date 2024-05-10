UAF to host 15th annual Really Free Market Saturday, May 18





The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host the Really Free Market recycling event on Saturday, May 18, at 10 a.m. in the parking lot next to the Lola Tilly Commons.

It’s the 15th year for this popular free recycling event, which helps find new homes for items donated by the Fairbanks community.

Donated items must be clean, safe and usable. Clothing, sporting goods, furniture, appliances, tools, gardening equipment, kitchen and bath items, tires, toys and even toilets are some of the items that have been donated in the past.

The market has a drive-up lane for dropping off donations, and volunteers will be there to help unload donations from 8 to 10 a.m.

Organizers say more volunteers are needed to help unload and sort items, direct traffic, assist the public and help with clean-up. Those interested can fill out the volunteer form to sign up.

The market will only be open to shoppers from 10 to 11 a.m. All items are free for the taking. No selling, bartering or swapping is allowed. Following the event, unclaimed items will go to Green Star of Interior Alaska, the Closet Connection and the Literacy Council of Alaska.

For more information or to volunteer, contact UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning at 907-474-7021 or email summer@alaska.edu.



