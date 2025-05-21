UAF Toolik Field Station to celebrate 50 years with Visitor’s Day





This summer, travel the Dalton Highway to get an up-close look at the world’s largest Arctic research station. Toolik Field Station is celebrating 50 years of research and welcomes all to join them for a Visitor’s Day on Friday, June 6, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Meet station staff and scientists as you tour Toolik facilities and long-term research sites. Learn about the exciting science happening at the station. Immerse yourself in the unique sights and sounds of Alaska’s North Slope with the Toolik naturalist.

Toolik Field Station, located at mile 284.5 of the Dalton Highway on Alaska’s North Slope, is a leading, year-round Arctic observatory and research facility. The station is operated by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Arctic Biology with cooperative agreement support from the National Science Foundation.

Since 1975, Toolik has served as a base for thousands of scientists and students as they conducted “boots on the ground” field science in a rapidly changing Arctic. The observations and experiments at the station have led to countless advancements in scientific fields ranging from space physics to animal physiology and from ecology to atmospheric chemistry.

Join scheduled tours or venture on self-guided science and nature walks.

Tours and walks are free. Lunch is available for purchase in advance on our online store.

Visitors are responsible for their travel to and from the station. No overnight accommodations will be provided. Camping is not allowed in the Toolik Research Natural Area but is available at the nearby Galbraith Lake Campground.

Travel on the Dalton Highway is remote and rugged with limited services, including cell service and internet connectivity. Know the risks before you go to best prepare for the journey. Learn more about traveling the Dalton Highway in the Bureau of Land Management’s Dalton Highway Visitor Guide.

Toolik Field Station merchandise, such as T-shirts, hats and posters, will also be available for purchase on site.

Learn more on Toolik’s Visitor’s Day website and add the event to your calendar.

Contact Toolik Field Station at uaf-iab-toolik@alaska.edu or 907-474-6407 for more information.



