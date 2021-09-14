UAS Evening at Egan Speaker Mischa Jackson to present “Alaska Native Education: The Power of Acknowledgment,” September 17





The annual fall lecture series Evening at Egan continues this Friday, September 17 at 7 pm with a virtual presentation by Mischa Jackson – Chookangee Tláa, Assistant Professor of Secondary Education at UAS. Her talk, titled “Alaska Native Education: The Power of Acknowledgment” will explore the current disruptions to education which have led to passionate conversations analyzing the status of the education system and student success across the state of Alaska and the nation. This presents a unique opportunity for parallel conversations about the history of disruptions to Alaska Native education systems and their impacts. Mischa will share her perspective and understandings of the history of Alaska Native education as well as explore the power of acknowledgment. She will focus on its role as an inherent value of Indigenous communities, and the role it can play in school systems wanting to create space for our students to thrive.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic all Evening at Egan events will be offered virtually using Zoom. The full line-up of speakers and registration links is currently live at uas.alaska.edu/eganlecture. Once registered, a link is provided to the participant. After each event, the lectures are posted to the UAS YouTube channel. These videos can also be accessed at uas.alaska.edu/eganlecture , with the button for each lecture changing its label from “free registration” to “watch video.”

Upcoming speakers:

September 24 – Political Scientist Professor Benjamin Reilly, University of Western Australia: “Ranked choice voting: what is it, how does it work, and will it change Alaskan politics?”

October 1 – Dr. Elizabeth Graham, Entomologist, USDA Forest Service, Forest Health Protection: “Western blackheaded budworm: a tiny moth that orchestrates change in an old growth forest”

October 8 – Wendy F. Smythe, Ph.D., Xáadas: “The Science in Our Stories: Connection To Place, Belonging, and Security For Native Students In STEM Education”

October 15 – Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson, President, Central Council Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska: “The Interrelationships between Tribes, Corporations, and City, State and Federal Governments”

October 22 – Joel Markis, Associate Professor and Program Director, Applied Fisheries: “Fisheries, Aquaculture and Mariculture in Southeast Alaska”

October 29 – Dr. Megan Buzby, Associate Professor of Mathematics: “The `Real’ World, from One Mathematician’s Point of View”

November 5 – Jason Gootee: “Health Insurance in Alaska – a look at the 2022 environment”

November 12 – Ronalda Cadiente Brown, Associate Vice Chancellor for Alaska Native Programming and Director of the PITAAS Program: “Alaska Native Success Initiative”

November 19 – Renee Tl’aagunk Culp, Juvenile Justice Coordinator, Central Council Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska: “I too yei yatee – It is within you: Generational Trauma & Resiliency”

Updates for the lectures series can be found at uas.alaska.edu/eganlecture. Lectures can be watched live or recorded at youtube.com/uasoutheast.

###



