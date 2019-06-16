Unalakleet Man Arrested on 13-Count Warrant for Sex Crimes

- Home
Unalakleet-based troopers motored up the Unalakleet River to a cabin located there to arrest a 60-year-old man on a 13-count warrant for various sex crimes on Friday afternoon, troopers report.
When AST arrived 16 miles upriver, they took 60-year-old Henry Johnson into custody on the warrant that consisted of five counts of Sexual Assault I, five counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I, two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II, and a single count of Sexual Assault III.
Johnson was jailed with his bail set at $250,000.