Unruly Palmer Shoplifter Gains Charges at Arrest

Alaska Native News Jul 18, 2019.

A litany of charges was leveled at an Eagle River man after a call was put in to the troopers at 7:23 am on Wednesday and AST responded in Palmer.

Troopers responded to the Three Bears grocery store in Palmer after they were called by store employees who reported that a man who was identified as 30-year-old Joseph Kronbach had been shoplifting and despite repeated requests to leave the establishment, refused to do so.

Upon arrival, troopers confronted Kronbach, who became combative and then spit on the officer while resisting his arrest.

Kronbach was taken into custody and charged with Assault IV on a Law Enforcement Officer, Harassment I, Criminal Trespass II, Concealment of Merchandise, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

He was taken to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there with his bail set at $500.





