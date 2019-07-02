UPDATE: State Lifts Fireworks Suspension for Western Alaska

- Home
July 2, 2019 (ANCHORAGE) – The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office, in consultation with the State Forester’s Office and in accordance with Alaska Administrative Code 50.025 Fire Code, has canceled the fireworks sales and use suspension in Western Alaska, including Dillingham, Bethel, McGrath, Nome, Kotzebue and surrounding communities.
Until further notice, fireworks sales and use suspensions remain in effect in the following areas:
Updates regarding sale and use of and fireworks suspensions status will be posted during regular business hours in the Alaska State Troopers Daily Dispatches at https://dps.alaska.gov/DailyDispatch/ under the heading “AK Div of Fire and Life Safety.”