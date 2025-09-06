US Navy SEALs ‘Slaughtered’ Civilians During Botched 2019 North Korea Mission

Congress was reportedly never informed about the covert attempt by the first Trump administration to plant a listening device in North Korea during high-stakes nuclear negotiations.

US Navy SEALs shot dead a number of civilians during a botched secret mission to plant a listening device inside North Korea during tense nuclear negotiations between the first Trump administration and the government of Kim Jong Un in 2019, The New York Times reported Friday.

Dave Philipps and Matthew Cole reported for the Times that President Donald Trump personally approved the covert operation, which was tasked to SEAL Team 6’s Red Squadron, the same unit that assassinated Osama bin Laden. Although the elite sailors rehearsed the nighttime mission for months, things fell apart when a small fishing boat appeared out of the dark in what the SEALs thought was a deserted area.

“Flashlights from the bow swept over the water. Fearing that they had been spotted, the SEALs opened fire,” wrote Philipps and Cole. “Within seconds, everyone on the North Korean boat was dead. The SEALs retreated into the sea without planting the listening device.”

Officials familiar with the mission told the Times that the SEALs then pulled two or three bodies from the boat, punctured the victims’ lungs with knives so their bodies would sink, and threw the dead fishers into the sea.