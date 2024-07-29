US Public Rapidly Sours on Project 2025 as Awareness Grows





The right-wing agenda gets less popular the more voters learn about it, a new poll shows.

New polling out on Tuesday suggests that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s best hope for Project 2025, the far-right policy agenda that at least 140 of his former administration officials helped craft, was that most Americans would remain unfamiliar with it.

Over the past month, though, a growing number of voters have learned more about the 900-page plan spearheaded by the right-wing Heritage Foundation—and public opinion of the agenda has plummeted as it’s become more widely known.

Progressive polling firm Navigator Research found in a survey conducted between July 11-14 that 54% of Americans were familiar with Project 2025, which calls for the weakening and eradication of federal agencies and the consolidation of power with the president, the elimination of job protections of thousands of federal employees, and the withdrawal of mifepristone—a pill used in a majority of abortions in the U.S.—from the market.

I was surprised when someone in Milwaukee told me unprovoked he was worried about Project 2025. But it has genuinely permeated into the culture. https://t.co/OVxFIPNkiY — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) July 23, 2024

That’s an increase of 25 percentage points from Navigator’s poll on Project 2025 just one month ago, said the firm.

Just 11% of people polled viewed the agenda favorably, while 43% had unfavorable views—a 24-point increase since June.

Project 2025 appears to especially be galvanizing Democratic voters, 71% of whom said they were aware of the document. Nearly two-thirds of Democrats said they had unfavorable views of Project 2025, and 62% said their opinion was “very unfavorable.”

Nearly two-thirds of independent voters said they still didn’t know enough about the project to have an opinion, but 28% of independent respondents said they had an unfavorable view of the agenda.

Overall, said Navigator, “the recent upsurge in conversations and news coverage about the plan” since June has resulted in a greater number of Americans having negative views of Project 2025.

Following President Joe Biden’s announcement on Sunday that he was ending his campaign for reelection and instead endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, the vice president took direct aim at Project 2025 in her speech officially announcing her intention to seek the Democratic Party’s nomination.

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda,” said Harris.

The vice president linked Trump to Project 2025 despite his attempts to distance himself from the agenda. As Common Dreams reported earlier this month, another poll by Navigator Research showed that 63% of Americans believed Project 2025 described Trump’s vision and plans even as he claimed he “knew nothing” about the agenda and didn’t know who was behind it.

Former Trump administration officials Russ Vought, who led the Office of Management and Budget, and John McEntee, who served as the White House personnel director, are among the co-authors of Project 2025.

The poll released on Tuesday found that 45% of respondents said Project 2025 describes Trump’s agenda, while only 16% said it does not describe his plans for the country.

Along with the focus Biden, Harris, and other Democratic politicians have increasingly placed on Project 2025 in recent weeks, the movement against the plan has gotten a boost from the BET Awards on June 30, when host Taraji P. Henson urged viewers to vote in the election and warned the audience about the Republican agenda.

“Pay attention, it’s not a secret, look it up,” the actress said. “They are attacking our most vulnerable citizens. The Project 2025 plan is not a game. Look it up!”

Stephen Colbert also explained the agenda on “The Late Show” earlier this month.

Eric Michael Garcia of The Independent shared on social media Tuesday that Project 2025 has “genuinely permeated the culture,” judging from people who have mentioned it to him, unprovoked, during his reporting.

Journalist David Roberts said Democratic politicians “have been discovering somewhat to their surprise that Project 2025 is ‘sticky.'”

“Make this election about it. Make it famous,” he advised. “One of the biggest and most persistent problems in recent U.S. politics is that the right’s agenda is so malign that most disengaged voters just flat don’t believe it. Describing it sounds like partisan attack. Well, they wrote it down. All of it. Make it famous!”

