USACE submits Akutan Harbor report to Congress for authorization

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON – Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 55th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, signed the Akutan Harbor Navigational Improvements Chief’s Report during a special event in Washington, D.C. This signing progresses the proposed project to Congress for authorization.

Located about 763 miles southwest of Anchorage in the rugged Aleutian Islands, the recommended plan is to provide safe, reliable and efficient navigation and mooring for a ferry vessel that can transport passengers and cargo between the Akutan Airport on Akun Island and the Native Village of Akutan located on Akutan Island. The two locations are about seven miles apart.

“This proposal improves the community’s access to its airport, as well as improving the quality of life of residents by increasing access to subsistence and economic opportunities,” said Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District. “If authorized and appropriated, this project will help serve the long-term viability of the Native Village of Akutan by alleviating its reliance on a helicopter for the transport of passengers and precious cargo such as medical supplies, mail, and other essential goods. It is another example of USACE’s commitment to local communities and our tribal partners to help solve navigational issues using our given authorities under the Civil Works mission.”

The proposed project consists of constructing a harbor south of No-Name Point on Akun Island that can accommodate vessels with a length of up to 58 feet and a draft of eight feet. A 400-foot-long rubble mound breakwater would protect a 120-foot by 120-foot turning basin as well. The estimated cost to construct the recommended harbor is around $79,671,000. There are existing marine facilities on Akutan Island.

The Akutan Airport is located on Akun Island due to the volcanic geography of Akutan Island. Typically, travelers to Akutan reach the airport by airplane from Unalaska but then must take a helicopter to reach the community. The project aims to increase access to Akun Island for subsistence purposes and increase the viability of the Akutan community.

To learn more about the geography of this proposed project, please watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZgS9tvHvxI.

For more information on this project, please visit the Alaska District’s Reports and Studies website: https://www.poa.usace.army.mil/Library/Reports-and-Studies/. At the top of the left column under “documents available for review,” select “civil works.”

