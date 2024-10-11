UTBB announces “Salmon Slate” endorsements for 2024 election





DILLINGHAM, AK – Tuesday, the United Tribes of Bristol Bay announced its endorsements for candidates who are on record supporting protections for Bristol Bay’s wild salmon. The “Salmon Slate” endorsements for the 2024 general election are:

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and running mate for Vice-President Tim Walz

Representative Mary Peltola for U.S. House of Representatives

Representative Bryce Edgmon for Alaska State House of Representatives.

Additionally, UTBB endorses voting no on ballot measure two, opposing the repeal of ranked choice voting and open primaries.

UTBB is dedicated to protecting the traditional Yup’ik, Dena’ina, and Alutiiq ways of life in Southwest Alaska that depend on the pristine Bristol Bay watershed and all it sustains. Support from elected officials is crucial to this mission, and UTBB endorses candidates for elected office that are committed to stopping mines like Pebble and ensuring that Bristol Bay’s world class salmon runs and traditional ways of life will continue to thrive for generations to come.

Alaska’s 2024 general election is ranked choice, and UTBB’s endorsements provide a ranking of the candidates that will best protect Bristol Bay’s wild salmon, abundant natural resources, and the cultures and communities they sustain.

For the U.S. Presidential race, UTBB endorses:

Kamala Harris (P) and Tim Walz (VP)

For the U.S. House race, UTBB endorses:

Mary Peltola

For the Alaska State House of Representatives District 37, UTBB endorses:

Bryce Edgmon

UTBB is opposed to the proposed repeal of ranked choice voting and open primaries and recommends voting NO on ballot measure two.

UTBB Executive Director Alannah Hurley made the following statement:

“Turning out to vote for the Salmon Slate is the most important way people can take action to help protect Bristol Bay’s prolific salmon fisheries and our Indigenous ways of life. The Salmon Slate endorsements highlight the candidates who will work to stop mines like Pebble in our region and to secure permanent protections for generations to come.”

###



