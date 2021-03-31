Victim Flown to Seattle for Treatment Following Metlakatla Trailer Fire Tuesday







Troopers report that a victim of a trailer fire in Metlakatla has been medevacked to Seattle for treatment of injuries sustained in the blaze on Tuesday morning.

At 4 am on Tuesday morning the Metlakatla Volunteer Fire Department responded to a trailer fire to find that one person was missing after returning inside the burning structure after initially escaping the inferno.

The fire crew performed an aggressive attack on the fire that had heavily engulfed the trailer and managed to make entry to rescue the fire victim.

According to the report, all of the occupants of the trailer initially got out of the residence, but after finding the dog missing one person went back into the blaze in an effort to locate the canine and did not return.

“An Alaska Department of Public Safety Deputy Fire Marshal is responding to Metlakatla to assist the community by conducting an origin and cause investigation,” AST reported Wednesday morning.

There is no news of the canine.





