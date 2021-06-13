Victim Identified in Wednesday’s 12th and Hyder Homicide Investigation







Anchorage police have released the name of the homicide victim located early Wednesday morning in the 12th and Hyder area as that of 25-year-old Dvonte Castro.

APD responded to the 12th/Hyder location on a shots-fired call at 2:37 am on Wednesday to find Castro deceased at the scene and an adult female suffering from injuries.

Police immediately blocked off 12th Avenue between Gambell and Ingra, and Hyder between 11th and 13th, as the Crime Scene Team and additional police responded to the scene.

The female victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition is presently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include video surveillance, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.





