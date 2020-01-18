Victim in Tent at Minnesota and 100th Suffers Life-Threatening Gunshot Injuries

Alaska Native News on Jan 18, 2020.

A caller phoned into APD early Saturday morning to report that he had been shot and police began a search to locate the caller in the area of Minnesota and 100th.

The caller said at 2:26 am that he had been in his tent at the time he had been shot. He was unable to give police his exact location so a K9 unit joined mid-shift officers as they set up a perimeter. After he was located, the Anchorage Fire Department assisted in extricating the victim from the woods.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

APD says “There is no one in custody and no suspect information to release at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).”