Violent Assault on ‘Household Member’ in Bethel Jail

Alaska Native News Apr 23, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to an assault in Tununak over the Easter weekend and arrested a man there on Assault charges for an incident on Saturday, they report.

According to the report, on Saturday evening, tribal police informed AST that Ben Agimuk, while drinking, had assaulted a family member with a “dangerous instrument and placed her in fear of imminent serious physical injury,” troopers stated.

Tribal police did not take Agimuk into custody after the assault.

Troopers initiated an investigation and found that Agimuk was currently on conditions of release after being indicted and arrested for a 2018 open case of felony assault on the same person.

troopers responded to the community and took Agimuk into custody on Sunday. He was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of Assault III&IV and violating his conditions of release.





