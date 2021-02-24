Virtual Native Issues Forum (Topic: Update on Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women)

Date: February 25, 2021

Time: Noon – 1:00 PM

Topic:Update on Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women

Join us on February 25, 2021 for a Native Issues Forum to hear a report on what is being done on the federal, state and tribal levels to address the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women crisis in Alaska.

Guest speakers include Representative Tiffany Zulkosky, Data for Indigenous Justice Co-Founders Abigail Echo-Hawk and Charlene Apok, District of Alaska Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator Ingrid Cumberlidge, and U.S Attorney for the District of Alaska Bryan Schroder.

The forum will be held virtually on Tlingit & Haida’s Facebook page over the lunch hour and will include a live Q&A period. If you are unable to join us on Facebook, all recordings of the forums will be posted on Tlingit & Haida’s YouTube channel.