Voices Against ‘Extermination Campaign’ in Gaza Call Out to the World: ‘This Has to Stop!’





“Israel is committing unprecedented massacres in northern Gaza, and the international community cannot remain silent!”

The opponents of a “genocide unfolding in real time” in Gaza are spoke out again this weekend, demanding that the world finally intervene to stop the horror of mass civilian death, starvation, and forced displacement being imposed by Israel.

Tens of thousands of people marched in London on Saturday to demand an end to Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza and the military and political backing the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to receive from U.K. leaders and U.S. President Joe Biden.

“What is so sickening and disturbing is that Netanyahu, Biden and our government have no red lines,” said Chris Nineham, vice chair of the Stop the War Coalition, which spearheaded the London rally that culminated at Trafalgar Square. “Children are being burnt alive, populations buried under rubble, and war with Iran looms, and yet the West continues to support Israel.”

Large banners hung above the rally demanded “Stop Arming Israel” as protesters demanded an end to the siege in Gaza, a cease-fire in Lebanon, and warned against further military action against Iran that could ignite a full-scale Middle East war.

“Children are being shredded like meat in a butcher shop. I don’t understand how any of us—whether we’re journalists or not, this isn’t about objectivity—how any of us can watch this genocide unfold in real time and watch the pontificating of the politicians running for president and not just cry out, ‘This has to stop!'”

Many of the protesters in London brought flowers and toys to the rally in order to commemorate the massive number of innocent people—civilian men, women, and thousands upon thousands of children—killed by Israel during its year long assault on Gaza.

In an appearance on MSNBC with anchor Ayman Moyheldin on Saturday evening, progressive journalist Jeremy Scahill described the terrifying conditions in Gaza as he joined those calling for end of the carnage and war crimes being carried out by the Israeli military, backed and funded by the U.S. government.

Asked to speak about the recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Scahill started by calling attention to how “as we speak, the Israelis are waging an extermination campaign in the north of Gaza,” with an intensified siege and increased bombings, including a series of airstrikes Saturday on the town of Beit Lahia that officials on the ground say killed over 80 people—including children “carved to pieces” by shrapnel explosives [warning: graphic images].

“For the past two weeks,” Scahill explained, Israeli forces “have surrounded the area and intensified it after the killing of Sinwar; no food or medicine of any kind has reached both parts of the north.”

Citing his contacts on the ground, including medical personnel and fellow journalists reporting from those areas, Scahill said, “I understand at least 80 people have been killed tonight in a horrifying set of attacks on half a dozen residential buildings. I’ve just gotten done seeing images, on the ground, where children are being shredded like meat in a butcher shop. I don’t understand how any of us—whether we’re journalists or not, this isn’t about objectivity—how any of us can watch this genocide unfold in real time and watch the pontificating of the politicians running for president and not just cry out, ‘This has to stop!'”

“I mean, this has to stop,” Scahill continued, fighting back emotion. “We’re watching a genocide in real time, and I’m sorry, but on this network there are people who’ve promoted propaganda from Israel. There are people cheer-leading for people running for office lying to the American people about concern for the Palestinians.”