Walker Sentenced to 40 Years for Attempted Murder





(Anchorage, AK) – Monday, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Erin Marston sentenced 31-year-old Rigoberto Guillermo Walker to serve 40 years in prison for the attempted murder of a 74-year-old woman in 2019. Walker was convicted at trial by an Anchorage jury in May 2022.

At trial, the evidence showed that A.S. was gardening outside of the assisted living facility at which she resided. Walker walked out of the assisted living facility, walked up behind A.S., and began repeatedly stabbing her with a large kitchen knife. A.S. received serious injuries to her torso and neck/shoulder. Walker fled the scene and was apprehended by police a short distance away from the scene. No evidence at trial indicated that Walker and A.S. knew each other at the time of the attack.

At sentencing, Judge Marston agreed with the State that the most important factor in fashioning a sentence for Walker was isolating him for the protection of the public. He called Walker’s conduct in attacking a random stranger “a real fear factor” and noted that the safety of the community and risk that Walker poses to society is significant. “The community cannot have situations where people run around and randomly stab people.” Upon release, Walker will be monitored on probation for 10 years. If he violates probation, he could serve an additional 20 years in prison.



