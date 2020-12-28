Warrant Issued for Wasilla Suspect Who Bludgeoned Girlfriend and Stabbed Mother in the Throat Sunday Night

Alaska Native News on Dec 28, 2020.







Troopers report that a warrant has been issued and they are actively searching for a Wasilla suspect that escaped arrest after a violent incident that took place on Sunday night on Phenix Avenue in Wasilla.

The stabbing incident was called in to troopers at 8:31 pm on December 27th from the Phenix address and troopers responded to the scene to open an investigation into the incident. According to the investigation, 29-year-old Michael Flores, during an altercation, hit his girlfriend in the side of the head with a blunt object.

When Flores’s mother insisted he leave following that initial incident, Flores stabbed his mother in the throat with “an unknown, pointed object” then fled the scene. The suspect’s mother was transported to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for treatment, and according to troopers, is expected to survive her injuries.

Troopers and Wasilla police managed to track Flores to a nearby residence, but prior to troopers arrival at that location, the suspect once again fled, this time on a snow machine.

A warrant for DV Assault II and IV was issued for the arrest of Flores.






