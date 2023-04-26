Washington Man Charged with Three Counts of Assault on Flight to Anchorage





ANCHORAGE – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Washington man with three counts of assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

Adam David Seymour was arrested on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, and was originally charged by complaint. The Complaint charged that on April 5, 2023, while aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 49 inbound to Anchorage, Alaska from Seattle, Washington, Adam David Seymour of Seattle, Washington, 37, assaulted a female passenger intending to make sexual contact, and assaulted two male passengers. According to court documents, flight crew had to remove Seymour from his seat and restrain him in the jump seat at the front of the airplane for the remainder of the flight.

On April 19, 2023, the grand jury indicted Seymour with one count of assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, with the intent to commit abusive sexual contact, and two counts of assault in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. If convicted he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the count of assault with intent to commit abusive sexual contact, and 6 months in prison on the two assault counts. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ainsley McNerney is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



