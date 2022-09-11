Wasilla Drug Dealer Sentenced to 13 Years in Federal Prison





ANCHORAGE – A Wasilla man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison followed by eight years of supervised release for possessing heroin with the intent to distribute it.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Sedric Williams, 43, led the Alaska State Troopers on a high-speed chase through Wasilla at 2:25 a.m. on September 14, 2018, in a reckless attempt to avoid getting caught with heroin in his vehicle. Weaving in and out of oncoming traffic at more than 110 mph, Williams lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pole. He then climbed out of the vehicle’s window and ran down an ATV trail, ignoring orders from the Trooper to stop. After being tasered, Williams threw away a plastic baggie containing 122 grams of heroin into the nearby bushes.

Evidence at trial established that Williams intended to sell the heroin as part of an ongoing drug dealing business. Information contained on three cell phones found in Williams’s wrecked car indicated that he had many clients who frequently texted him for a wide variety of drugs. The 122 grams of heroin Williams had in his possession when arrested had a street value of up to $61,000 and represented more than 1,000 individual doses.

Williams has a long history of drug and firearm-related convictions. In 2010, Williams was convicted in a previous federal jury trial of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy. Within just a few months of his release from federal prison in 2018, he resumed selling drugs.

“Illegal narcotics are a cancer in our society and the removal of Williams from the Mat-Su Valley and Anchorage streets will help make our communities safer,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker, District of Alaska. “We will continue to work tirelessly with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure drug dealers face stiff consequences for their illegal activities and that justice is served.”

“The Alaska State Troopers are committed to working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to hold anyone that deals illicit drugs accountable for their actions,” said Colonel Maurice Hughes, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Overdose claimed the lives of hundreds of Alaskans in 2021, and law enforcement will continue to do our part to disrupt the tidal wave of illegal narcotics flowing into Alaska.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Alaska State Troopers investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Allison O’Leary and Chris Schroeder prosecuted the case.

