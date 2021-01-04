Wasilla Felon Brandishing Weapon at Drivers on Pittman Road on New Years Jailed on Multiple Charges







Alaska State Troopers report that they took a Wasilla man into custody on several charges after responding to Pittman Road for a report of a “male waving down traffic and pointing a firearm at drivers.”

Troopers performed an investigation at the scene and found that 42-year-old Diego Lightfoot “was pointing a handgun at drivers he would stop in the roadway.” His actions would cause one driver to crash in the ditch.

Lightfoot was placed under arrest. Following his arrest, AST would find that he is a felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Lightfoot was taken to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail on charges of Assault III x2, Misconduct Involving Weapons III, Disorderly Conduct x3, and Misuse of plates on his vehicle.