Wasilla Man Arrested for Theft/Trespass in Willow Case Sunday





Alaska State Troopers responded to a West Parks Highway residence at just after 6 in the evening on Sunday in response to a trespassing/theft complaint from that location troopers reported on Monday.

When they arrived at the scene, the suspect had already left the area. The caller reported that a male suspect came onto the property and hitched up their trailer and drove off with it.

A search of the Willow area with no success. But, later, the truck and trailer were spotted when it pulled into the Three Bears gas station in Houston.

Contact was made with the suspect and identified as 34-year-old Levi Jacobs of Wasilla. It would be found that Jacobs was also wanted on an active Parole Violation warrant for Theft II x2, and Theft III. He was taken into custody on the warrant and additionally charged with Theft II and Criminal Trespass I.

Jacobs was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.



