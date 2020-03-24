Wasilla Man Arrested on Murder Charges Dies from Suicide Attempt at Mat-Su Pretrial

Alaska Native News on Mar 24, 2020.

Troopers have revealed that the man arrested on murder charges Sunday before last was found unresponsive in his Mat-Su Pretrial cell on Wednesday and later was pronounced deceased at the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center.

38-year-old Edwin Clawson had been arrested on Murder II charges after a trooper responding to a welfare check on Suzanne Clawson discovered Clawson standing near Suzanne’s lifeless body at 9:39 pm on Sunday night.

Four days later, on Wednesday, Department of Corrections personnel called in and reported that life-saving measures were being administered to Clawson after the discovery that Clawson was found unresponsive following what was believed to be a suicide attempt.

Troopers and EMS responded to the scene and Clawson was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Clawson was an unsentenced inmate and was due in court this Thursday.





