Wasilla Man Arrested on Murder Charges following Welfare Check

Alaska Native News on Mar 17, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that they arrested a Wasilla man on charges of Murder II on Sunday night after responding to a Wasilla address to perform a welfare check on a family member of a caller, AST reported on Monday.

Troopers traveled to the address after receiving a call requesting a welfare check at 9:39 pm. When they arrived at 9: 56 pm, they came across 39-year-old Edwin Clawson standing in the driveway. When the trooper shined his flashlight in the area where Clawson had been initially contacted, they discovered a woman lying on the ground, that woman was identified as 32-year-old Susanna Clawson.

Troopers detained Clawson and the General Investigations Unit was called to the scene. After the unit completed their initial investigation, Clawson was placed under arrest and charged with Murder II. He was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail on the charge.

The victim’s next of kin were notified of the incident.

Vinelink shows Clawson remains in custody at the facility.





