Wasilla Man Falls Victim to Bitcoin Phone Scam





According to Alaska State Troopers, a Wasilla man reported to the station in Wasilla to drop off a bitcoin receipt to pay his bail as instructed via a phone call from “Detective McCoy” on Saturday and found that no such detective by that name worked at the station.

The man told officers, that AST Detective McCoy had called him stating he was out of probation compliance and that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. Troopers say that the man had been told to make a several thousand dollar bitcoin transaction and to drop off the receipt which he did, only to find out that he was the victim of a scam.

AST says that “This scenario has taken place multiple times in the Anchorage/Mat Su area over the last several weeks and appears to be targeting those on the Sex Offender Registry.” Troopers remind the public that law enforcement does not ask for bitcoin payments or ask for payment over the phone.

Probationers are advised to check with their probation officer for their status or any warrants issued.





