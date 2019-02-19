Wasilla Man Reported as Possible Burglary Suspect Found with Drugs and Counterfeit Currency

Alaska Native News Feb 19, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers responded to a possible burglary and netted a suspect with drugs and counterfeit money in his possession, the trooper dispatch reported on Monday.

Troopers responded to Williwaw Way in Wasilla at 1:03 pm on Monday afternoon after receiving a 911 call reporting a possible burglary in progress. When troopers arrived at the location, they would discover the suspect hiding under a house.

The suspect was contacted and identified as 28-year-old Gregory Wall of Wasilla. It would be found that Wall was on property where he had been previously trespassed from. When contacted, Wall was found to have “small amounts of controlled substances in his possession as well as a counterfeit $100 bill,” AST reported.







Wall was arrested and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and later released on his own recognizance.

“Charges of Criminal trespass in the 1st degree, Misconduct controlled substance in the 4th degree x 2 and Forgery in the 3rd degree is forwarded to the Palmer DA office,” according to the report.