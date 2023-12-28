Wasilla man sentenced for 2021 carjacking during armed police altercation





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A Wasilla man was sentenced Wednesday to over nine years in prison for his involvement in recklessly evading the police and using a firearm during a carjacking in 2021.

According to court documents, on Dec. 17, 2021, an Anchorage Police officer attempted a traffic stop on Bryson McEneaney, 36, but he evaded the officer and fled north on the Glenn Highway towards Palmer. Palmer Police deployed spike strips to stop the vehicle. McEneaney avoided the strips by driving into oncoming traffic and stopping the vehicle.

Officers tased McEneaney as he exited the vehicle, but he was able to continue on foot towards a stopped vehicle. McEneaney used a rifle to gain control of that vehicle.

According to a press release from the Anchorage Police Department about the defendant’s actions on Dec. 17, law enforcement located McEneaney in the stolen vehicle on the Palmer-Wasilla Highway. The defendant wrecked the vehicle while attempting to elude Wasilla Police officers and fled on foot. He was located by law enforcement behind a transit building and taken into custody.

At the time of this conduct, the defendant was previously convicted of multiple violent felonies from 2016, including vehicle theft, assault and burglary.

“Mr. McEneaney’s selfish and careless actions in 2021 were the pinnacle of his habitual violent offenses over the years. I want to thank our law enforcement partners who did tremendous collaborative work to ensure Mr. McEneaney was off the streets and no longer a threat to our communities,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “My office will continue to work with law enforcement to prioritize prosecuting violent offenders who continually show disregard for the health and safety of Alaskans.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Police Department, Palmer Police Department and Wasilla Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Vandergaw prosecuted the case.

###



