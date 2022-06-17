Wasilla Man Taken into Custody on Weapons and Drug Charges on Wednesday





Alaska State Troopers report that they took a Wasilla man into custody on weapons and drug charges after a search of his vehicle that was seized as evidence in an evening REDDI stop on June 2nd.

Troopers responded to a REDDI report at 6:27 pm on June 2nd from the Parks Highway/Trunk Road area and immediately located the maroon Chevy. They performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with 43-year-old Daniel M. McMullen.

The on-scene investigation would find that McMullen was in possession of a concealable handgun that he, as a convicted felon was banned from having. McMullen resisted when AST took him into custody and was charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons III and Resisting Arrest.

The vehicle was seized as evidence and search warrants were applied for it. Multiple search warrants were requested and granted and they would result in 53 grams of methamphetamine and 25 grams of heroin being recovered.

McMullen would be arrested on Wednesday for violating conditions of release and additional charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II and III and Misconduct Involving Weapons II. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charges.



