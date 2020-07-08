Wasilla Physical Disturbance Call Results in Short Car Chase

Alaska Native News on Jul 8, 2020.

A short, high-speed chase broke out from Blue Lupine to Hyer Road in Wasilla after troopers responded to a physical disturbance in the suspect vehicle, driven by Connor R. Kirton, on Tuesday evening, troopers reported.

Troopers responded to the call at 6:54 pm on Tuesday evening, but before their arrival at the scene on Blue Lupine, witnesses say the vehicle had sped off at a high rate of speed. Troopers soon located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. But, instead of pulling over, the vehicle driven by Kirton, sped off up Hyer Road with troopers giving chase.

Kirton attempted to hide his vehicle behind a residence, but troopers soon locatedit. Kirton was blocked in on all sides by a fence, the building and troopers making it impossible for Kirton to continue to evade in his vehicle and was taken into custody.

While both Kirton and his passenger were uncooperative in the assault investigation, Kirton was charged with Failure to Stop I, Reckless Driving, and Violating Conditions of Release (Kirton was on release in a prior pending Anchorage OUI case).

Kirton was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility to await arraignment.