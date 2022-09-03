Wasilla Sexual Assault Suspect Shot and Killed during Arrest Attempt





A Wasilla suspect in a sexual assault case was shot and killed during an attempted arrest at his residence on Friday afternoon troopers report.

Investigators with the Alaska State Trooper Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU) went to a residence in Wasilla at 1:45 pm on Friday to take 63-year-old Jimmy Janeway on charges of probable cause for Sexual Abuse of a Minor II and Sexual Assault II, but when they went to the door and knocked they were met by Janeway in the doorway with a gun to his head. Janeway told troopers that he “would not go to jail. Janeway would also refuse to put down the weapon when asked.

A taser was deployed at 2:50 pm in an effort to take Janeway into custody but had limited effect. It was then that the suspect pointed his firearm in the direction of the officers and they responded by discharging their weapons.

Medics, who were already on scene attempted lifesaving efforts but were unsuccessful. Janeway was declared deceased at the scene.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation took over case responsibility.

Janeway’s next of kin were notified of his death.



