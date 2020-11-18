Wasilla Suspect Arrested on Double SAM I Charges after Three-Week Investigation

Alaska Native News on Nov 18, 2020.







Wasilla-based Alaska State Troopers Child Abuse Investigators report that a suspect has been arrested in a Sexual Abuse investigation that was opened late last month in Wasilla.

On October 28th of this year, the sexual abuse of a six-year-old was reported to the unit. After an investigation that spanned three weeks, a warrant was issued and 33-year-old Aaron Guthrie was arrested by AST patrol at 7:41 pm on Tuesday evening.

Guthrie was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I.

His bail was set at $50,000 and a Court Approved Third-Party Custodian.