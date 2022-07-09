Wasilla Suspect in Ghillie suit Apprehended and Arrested on Stalking Charges





Alaska State Troopers on patrol near the Knik Elementary School on Hollywood Road in Wasilla attempted a traffic stop on a green 2003 Saturn at approximately 2 AM, but, the driver instead of pulling over, sped away.

Troopers took up pursuit and followed the driver, now identified as 53-year-old Wayne Krueger. the suspect pulled into a driveway in the area and fled on foot.

When troopers got close, they saw the suspect fleeing into the woods wearing a ghillie suit.

AST determined the owner of the vehicle was Krueger and found that Krueger was a suspect in a previous stalking incident and so performed a welfare check on the victim in that case. That victim lived near the incident area.

When they arrived at the victim’s address, troopers located Krueger hiding behind the victim’s vehicle. Troopers moved to apprehend him but, once again the suspect attempted to flee. After a brief foot pursuit, Krueger was ultimately taken into custody.

AST reports that “Krueger was arrested for the original charges of Stalking in the 1st and 2nd Degrees and Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer in the 2nd Degree.”



