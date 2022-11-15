Wasilla Suspect on Third Party/Electronic Release attempts to Elude Troopers before Crashing





Alaska State Troopers on patrol on Binnacle Drive off Knik Goose Bay Road, after seeing a silver Dodge Neon driving recklessly and decided to conduct a traffic stop during the early morning hours last Wednesday. Rather than pulling over, the driver of the Neon elected to take the troopers on a chase instead.

The suspect vehicle sped away down Outrigger Drive at a high rate of speed before crashing headlong into several trees lining the roadway.

After crashing, the suspect driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee the area on foot. The driver, later identified as Timothy Seavey, age 33, was ultimately taken into custody.

Troopers would find that Seavey was on release to a third party custodian and was also electronically monitored. Seavey was on release for several charges that include burglary, theft and vehicle theft when apprehended.

Seavey was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on additional charges of Fail to Stop at Direction of Peace Officer 2nd, Violate Conditions of Release, Resist Arrest, and Drive While License Revoked