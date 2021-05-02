Wasilla Teen Arrested for Impersonating an Officer Saturday







Alaska State Troopers report that a Wasilla teen was taken into custody and charged with Impersonating a Public Servant after several calls from motorists in the Pittman Road and Peninsula Drive area on Saturday afternoon.

Calls began going into AST at 1:57 pm on Saturday reporting that a black pickup truck with red and blue flashing lights and siren was attempting to pull motorists over. “AST received several different calls from numerous complainants reporting the same description a black Ford pickup truck with stickers on the back window, ” troopers stated in their release.

One of the callers managed to take a picture of the suspect’s vehicle and relay that image to AST. Using that imagery, troopers responded to the Pittman Road area at 4:07 pm and located and identified the truck. A Traffic enforcement stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver. He was identified as 19-year-old Eliazar Rubio of Wasilla.

The investigation revealed that Rubio was “operating the vehicle while using a siren and a red and blue flashing light which was inside the vehicle.” According to troopers.

Rubio was taken into custody and charged with one count of Impersonating a Public Servant I and one count of Violating Conditions of Release. He was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded with no bail to await arraignment.





