Wasilla Teen Jailed on Several Weapons Misconduct Charges and Assault after Saturday Jim Creek Incident





A Wasilla teen was arrested on multiple charges after troopers were notified of an Assault/Shots-Fired situation in the Jim Creek area early Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to the location after receiving the 4:43 am call and once there, opened an investigation. They spoke with several witnesses at the scene who reported that 18-year-old Wasilla teen Shayne Westland had assaulted and injured the victim by striking him several times with a handgun. She then proceeded to fire the handgun several times before leaving the scene.

Troopers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area and made contact with Westland who was found to be heavily intoxicated according to the AST report. During contact, the suspect was found to have a handgun in here waistband that she failed to notify troopers of. Troopers seized the weapon to find that the serial number was defaced.

Following the initial investigation, Westland was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility on charges of Assault II and III and Misconduct Involving a Weapon III, IV and V x2.

She was held without bail pending arraignment.



