Wasilla Woman being Served Arrest Warrant Burns down House before giving up





Alaska State Troopers in Wasilla were contacted by Palmer Pre-Trial Enforcement Officers at 11:08 am on Thursday and their assistance was requested serving an arrest warrant on a 37-year-old Wasilla woman.

PED officers told troopers that when they went to an address to arrest Mallory Bloomquist on an outstanding warrant, she told them that she had a “bomb.” Troopers immediately responded to the scene.

Upon the trooper’s arrival, Bloomquist told the officers that “she was going to set the house on fire,” troopers reported. Troopers gained access to the dwelling and Bloomquist exited the building. But, before doing so, she set the house on fire.

The house was deemed a total loss. Damages were estimated at over $100,000.

Bloomquist was arrested on the warrants well as charges of DV Criminal Mischief I, DV Arson I and II, and Terroristic Threatening II.

Bloomquist was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there on the charges.



