Wasilla Woman Drriving with Repeated Revoked License in Vehicle not Registered since 2007 Arrested in Big Lake

Alaska Native News on Feb 20, 2020.

After observing a vehicle traveling on the roadway in Big Lake without plates, troopers pulled the vehicle over to find that the driver, 42-year-old Rebecca Anderson, was driving without a valid driver’s license.

A background check carried out at the scene would find that Anderson’s license had been revoked as a result of a prior felony DUI and five Driving With Revoked License convictions.

Anderson was arrested and transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where she was booked, then released on her own recognizance.

The vehicle she was driving was found to have not been registered since 2007. It was impounded.