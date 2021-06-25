We are really excited to see everyone at the Iditarod Picnic this Saturday!







We will be handing out 2021 Iditarod posters if you missed out on getting one this year. There will be special offers on select Iditarod merch and door prizes too!

Please join us for our summer volunteer and musher sign up picnic at our Headquarters in Wasilla this coming Saturday. We will be grilling salmon and burgers and have plenty of other picnic fare for you and your family.

10 a.m. Musher signups

11 a.m. Picnic opens

2 p.m. Musher entry drawing (mushers must be signed up at the picnic by 1:30 p.m.)

2022 Information for Mushers, Iditarod applications, and all other forms can be downloaded here. The online registration is now open here.

If you’re vaccinated, masks are not required. Masks are recommended for those not vaccinated.





