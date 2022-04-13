Weapons Warrant turns into Drug Bust at Sitka Hotel





Sitka police report that a warrant service at a local hotel room turned into a drug bust on Friday after they made contact and placed 44-year-old William S. Noel under arrest for a warrant issued for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officers reported that “During the arrest, drug paraphernalia and other signs of distribution of narcotics, were observed in Noel’s room.”

As a result, search warrants were requested and issued for Noel’s room and his vehicles. The search would yield a handgun, a rifle, as well as 180 fentanyl pills, 216 grams of methamphetamines, and almost 117 grams of heroin. SPD says that the estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $148,400.

According to the report, in addition to the felony warrant for misconduct involving a weapon, Noel “was subsequently charged with one felony count of Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Second Degree, two felony counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, one felony count of Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Third Degree and two felony counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.”

Noel was jailed and held on $125,000 bail.

During the investigation, 19-year-old Madelynn R. Schrekengost was arrested on two counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V. Unlike Noel, Schrekengost was released on her own recognizance.





