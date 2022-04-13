Weapons Warrant turns into Drug Bust at Sitka Hotel

By on Comments Off on Weapons Warrant turns into Drug Bust at Sitka Hotel


Noel and Schrekengost. (Photo via Sitka Police.)
Noel and Schrekengost. (Photo via Sitka Police.)

Sitka police report that a warrant service at a local hotel room turned into a drug bust on Friday after they made contact and placed 44-year-old William S. Noel under arrest for a warrant issued for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officers reported that “During the arrest, drug paraphernalia and other signs of distribution of narcotics, were observed in Noel’s room.” 

As a result, search warrants were requested and issued for Noel’s room and his vehicles. The search would yield a handgun, a rifle, as well as 180 fentanyl pills, 216 grams of methamphetamines, and almost 117 grams of heroin. SPD says that the estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $148,400.

According to the report, in addition to the felony warrant for misconduct involving a weapon, Noel “was subsequently charged with one felony count of Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Second Degree, two felony counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, one felony count of Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Third Degree and two felony counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree.”

Noel was jailed and held on $125,000 bail.

During the investigation, 19-year-old Madelynn R. Schrekengost was arrested on two counts of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V. Unlike Noel, Schrekengost was released on her own recognizance.


  , , , , ,

Weapons Warrant turns into Drug Bust at Sitka Hotel added by on
View all posts by Alaska Native News →

See also  'Most Dangerous Point in Human History' Looming, Warns Noam Chomsky