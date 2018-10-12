Wednesday’s Ingra Street Shooter in Custody

Alaska Native News Oct 12, 2018.

Wednesday’s shooting suspect on the 1300-block of Ingra has been arrested and identified APD reports.

49-year-old Dexter Topps was taken into custody just under two hours after APD responded to the Ingra Street location in reference to a shooting. Officers had responded to find that the victim was already gone. A short time later, APD was advised that the victim had shown up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Topps gave up to officers after APD had set up a perimeter around the residence. He was arrested and charged with Assault II, Assault III, Misconduct Involving Weapons II, and Misconduct Involving Weapons III. He was transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded.