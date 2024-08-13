Welcome home: Bison Company Army Guardsmen returns from Kuwait





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Approximately 100 Alaska Army National Guardsmen assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, returned home Aug. 10 after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait.

Soldiers of “Bison” Company, as they are affectionally known, briefly formed up before being released to join their loved ones, leading to a flood of hugs, tears, and heartfelt reunions at the Alaska National Guard Readiness Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

“Stepping off the plane and breathing in that good Alaska air—there’s nothing better than that,” said 1st Lt. Joshua Banks, from Palmer, sharing his relief at being back in Alaska.

Banks, who served as a platoon leader for 40 Soldiers, highlighted the professional growth achieved during the deployment. “Many of us took school courses, and our commander really emphasized professional growth,” he said.

Since November 2023, Bison Company Guardsmen served as a quick-reaction force to help respond to emergencies and potential threats throughout the region. Originally tasked with four missions, the company successfully managed seven.

“These additional missions brought a plethora of opportunities,” said Capt. Richard Collins, Bison Company commander. “We built relationships and collaborated with units and partner nations across Kuwait, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. Each unit provided a level of training and exposure my Soldiers would not have experienced at home.”

“Bison Company brought a wealth of experience and skills—a melting pot of talent that made us incredibly agile and adaptable,” said Collins. “They made a lasting impact on the Operation Spartan Shield SECFOR mission.”

Operation Spartan Shield aims to build partner capacity in the Middle East to promote regional self-reliance and increase security among partner nations.

For Banks, deploying with fellow Alaskans was especially rewarding. He said it was a great opportunity to serve alongside other Alaskans. Now home, Banks looks forward to spending time outdoors, enjoying Alaska’s natural beauty. “Anytime you leave Alaska, you know when you come back, you can’t beat just being outside and eating some berries.”

Sgt. Jene Thompson, also a Palmer native, playfully said, “Honey, I’m home,” when asked about her plans upon returning. “I’m planning to surprise them and then just enjoy being together again,” she said, adding with a smile, “I can’t wait for a good home-cooked meal—probably salmon and rice.”

During the deployment, Thompson served as a supply noncommissioned officer and later became a platoon sergeant, gaining valuable leadership experience.

“I learned a lot about why we do the things we do back home during train up,” said Thomspon. “The leadership piece was something I’m very grateful for.”

Both Soldiers expressed deep gratitude for the support they received from friends, family, and the wider Alaska community.

“We couldn’t do what we did without Alaska’s support,” said Banks. “It’s such a tight-knit community, and Alaska really has our back.”



