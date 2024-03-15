West Cook Inlet Fresh Waters Closed to King Salmon Fishing





(Palmer) – In favor of protecting returning king salmon and ensuring sport fishing opportunities in the future, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is closing all drainages in the West Cook Inlet Area to sport fishing for king salmon effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024. King salmon fishing in West Cook Inlet area streams is closed in regulation from July 1 through the remainder of the year.

“King salmon runs in Cook Inlet are anticipated to be especially poor in 2024,” stated Acting Area Management Biologist Samantha Oslund. “Major king salmon fisheries in this area of Cook Inlet have been closed in regulation since 2011. Several small stocks that remain open to king salmon fishing in this area are likely in jeopardy of overexploitation if left open this season.”

In conjunction with this closure, Emergency Order 2-KS-7-07-24 closes Upper Cook Inlet salt waters to king salmon fishing, Emergency Order 2-KS-1-08-24 closes the Kenai River early-run king salmon fishery, Emergency Order 2-KS-7-10-24 closes the Anchor River and Deep Creek to sport fishing, Emergency Order 2-KS-2-05-24 closes the Susitna River drainage (including the Deshka River) to king salmon fishing, and Emergency Order 2-KS-2-06-24 closes the Little Susitna River to king salmon fishing. Additionally, emergency orders prohibit the retention of wild (naturally-produced) king salmon in the Ninilchik and Kasilof Rivers. Please review these emergency orders and advisory announcements in their entirety for the specific regulatory changes.

For additional information, please contact Acting Area Management Biologists Samantha Oslund in Palmer at (907) 746-6300 and Area Manager Mike Booz in Homer at (907) 235-8191.



