Western Cook Inlet Quake Shakes Up Kenai Peninsula

Alaska Native News Nov 21, 2018.

An earthquake with the preliminary measurement of 5.7 magnitude occurred at 9:21 am on the western shores of Cook Inlet near Chinitna Bay according to USGS Wednesday morning.

The short shaker occurred at a depth of 90.4 miles 55 miles east of Iliamna.

The quake was felt throughout the Cook Inlet region by residents. No damage was reported.

The Tsunami Information Center released a statement stating no tsunami danger from the quake.





