Western Cook Inlet Quake Shakes Up Kenai Peninsula

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
An earthquake with the preliminary measurement of 5.7 magnitude occurred at 9:21 am on the western shores of Cook Inlet near Chinitna Bay according to USGS Wednesday morning.
The short shaker occurred at a depth of 90.4 miles 55 miles east of Iliamna.
The quake was felt throughout the Cook Inlet region by residents. No damage was reported.
The Tsunami Information Center released a statement stating no tsunami danger from the quake.