White House Announces First Black Press Secretary





The White House announced Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will become the new White House press secretary, replacing Jen Psaki, who is leaving the position May 13.

Jean-Pierre, currently the deputy press secretary, will be the first Black and first openly gay person in the position.

“This is a historic moment, and it’s not lost on me,” Jean-Pierre said at the White House. She described her new position as “an honor and a privilege.”

President Joe Biden said in a statement, “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people . . . she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration.”

“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room,” the president said. “I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so.”

In a tweet, Psaki, who has served as press secretary since Biden took office, thanked him for the opportunity.

“Lots to say about how grateful I am to @POTUS and @FLOTUS and the Biden family for trusting me to serve as @PressSec and plenty of time before my last day to share, but today is about @KJP46 so a few thoughts on this remarkable woman who will soon be behind the podium every day.”

Psaki posted on Twitter that “representation matters” and that Jean Pierre “will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible . . . I can’t wait to see her shine as she brings her own style, brilliance and grace to the podium.”

