White Mountains National Recreation Area reopens due to reduced wildfire activity from the Globe Fire





Fire closure order rescinded. Public access restored to popular trails and cabins near Wickersham Dome

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Due to reduced wildland fire activity associated with the Globe Fire (#253), the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Eastern Interior Field Office rescinded the fire closure for the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area near the Wickersham Dome Trailhead at mile 28 of the Elliott Highway. The area will reopen at 12:00 p.m. today. There are no remaining public access closures for the White Mountains. Cooler, wet weather helped control fire activity, but visitors should remain alert for changes.

Visitors are encouraged to practice these outdoor fire safety principles:

Make a fire only if you have sufficient water to put it out completely.

Never leave a fire unattended.

Keep fires small and manageable.

Extinguish fires completely using the water, stir, water, repeat method. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave. Every campfire should be cold before leaving it.

Visitors should stay tuned to fire activity at akfireinfo.com and check for BLM Alaska fire restrictions website for current orders: https://www.blm.gov/programs/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/alaska-fire-service/fire-restrictions

More information about fire prevention is available at https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/get-involved/fire-prevention.

-BLM-



