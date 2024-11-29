William Vitkus is new Kodiak DA





(Kodiak, AK) – William Vitkus is the new District Attorney at Kodiak, on Kodiak Island in the Gulf of Alaska.

Vitkus attended the University of Arizona Law School, graduating with honors in 2019. Following law school, Vitkus worked as a law clerk in Arizona before relocating to Alaska to join the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office as the sole attorney in Dillingham. While in Dillingham, Vitkus managed a high volume of cases, ranging in severity from low-level misdemeanors to sexual assaults. In 2023, Vitkus transferred from the Dillingham office to Kodiak where he invested himself within the community, earning the respect of his colleagues, law enforcement and the judiciary.

“Will Vitkus is invested in the Kodiak community. He has shown sound judgment over the last six years and is dedicated to seeking justice. His appointment to be the Kodiak District Attorney will serve Kodiak well,” said Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore.

“I am honored and privileged to have been selected to take up the mantle as Kodiak’s newest District Attorney. I am looking forward to ensuring that the interests of justice and public safety are protected across the Kodiak Archipelago,” said Kodiak District Attorney William Vitkus.

