Williwaw Elementary School Shooter in Custody

Alaska Native News Jul 3, 2019.

Anchorage police say that they have taken the suspect believed to have opened fire on juveniles at the basketball court at the Williwaw Elementary School on Tuesday evening.

The suspect, now identified as 22-year-old John-Rexie Lagman, was at the school’s playground at 1200 San Antonio Street with a group of juveniles, when an altercation broke out. It was then that Lagman pulled out a firearm and opened fire, discharging several rounds. One teenager was hit multiple times. The rest of the group scattered as shots rang out.

The gunshot victim made it as far as the 4400-block of San Ernesto before collapsing. A witness at that location called the police at 6:57 pm.

The teen victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The playground was shut down for a time as the investigation was carried out.

Lagman was taken into custody and questioned. Following that questioning, Lagman was transported to the Anchorage Jail and charged with multiple charges that include Assault I and Reckless Endangerment.





